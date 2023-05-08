Gas prices in Georgia continue to drop

The Gist: Georgia drivers are continuing to see gas prices fall at the pump, with the state’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropping to $3.24.

The decrease can be attributed to oil market volatility and a pre-summer driving season dip in demand.

Price Factors: According to AAA, gas prices have fallen due to the fear of a global economic recession, causing the price of oil to drop to the upper $60s per barrel. In response, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 7 cents to $3.54.

According to Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman, these factors should keep pump prices falling for Georgians.

By The Numbers:

Atlanta’s current gas price: $3.24

Most expensive metro markets: Savannah ($3.39), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.32), Augusta-Aiken ($3.29)

Least expensive metro markets: Warner Robins ($3.14), Dalton ($3.13), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.12)

Why It Matters: Lower gas prices help drivers save money, with the current price being nearly $9.00 less than a year ago for filling a 15-gallon tank. This decline in prices may continue if demand remains low.

Gas Price Survey Methodology: AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds, in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.