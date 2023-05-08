Atlanta is set to acquire the West End Performing Arts Center from Fulton County

The Gist: Atlanta plans to acquire the West End Performing Arts Center from Fulton County, with a proposed legislation to transfer ownership and provide resources for refurbishment.

What Happened?: Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the City of Atlanta intends to take over the West End Performing Arts Center from Fulton County through legislation introduced to the City Council last week. The acquisition would transfer the facility to the City at a nominal fee, and the City will allocate resources to update and refresh the Arts Center.

Why It Matters: The West End Performing Arts Center is a significant cultural institution in Atlanta and the West End community. The acquisition will enable the city to further promote arts education and programming, support local talent, and develop the West End community as an arts and cultural hub.

What’s Next?: Once approved, the Center will be managed by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with Fulton County for a smooth transition. The Mayor’s Arts Advisory Committee will contribute to the planning process, and the Center will continue to provide community programming, support local artists, and advance partnerships with community groups and arts organizations.