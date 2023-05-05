These are the wettest counties in Georgia

Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth’s water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.
Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases. As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.
The continental U.S. on average received about 30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally “wet” regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change.
Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Georgia that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year’s precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.
#50. Clay County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.52 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.26 inches (#59 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.02 inches below norm
#49. Madison County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.76 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 48.38 inches (#59 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.32 inches below norm
#48. Pike County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.82 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 49.32 inches (#62 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.97 inches below norm
#47. Rockdale County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.91 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.25 inches (#77 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.82 inches above norm
#46. Oconee County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.92 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.09 inches (#73 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.21 inches above norm
#45. Bartow County
– Five-year precipitation average: 56.92 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.13 inches (#69 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.14 inches below norm
#44. Walton County
– Five-year precipitation average: 57.06 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.48 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.92 inches above norm
#43. Muscogee County
– Five-year precipitation average: 57.08 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 48.68 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.94 inches below norm
#42. Clarke County
– Five-year precipitation average: 57.21 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 50.67 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.72 inches above norm
#41. Paulding County
– Five-year precipitation average: 57.24 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.98 inches (#75 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.50 inches above norm
#40. Fayette County
– Five-year precipitation average: 57.59 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.72 inches (#83 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.58 inches above norm
#39. Cobb County
– Five-year precipitation average: 58.18 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.97 inches (#76 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.76 inches above norm
#38. Meriwether County
– Five-year precipitation average: 58.41 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 49.69 inches (#59 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.47 inches below norm
#37. Clayton County
– Five-year precipitation average: 58.47 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.45 inches (#88 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.33 inches above norm
#36. Harris County
– Five-year precipitation average: 58.56 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 49.62 inches (#56 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.76 inches below norm
#35. Troup County
– Five-year precipitation average: 58.68 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.64 inches (#63 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.18 inches below norm
#34. DeKalb County
– Five-year precipitation average: 59.48 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.13 inches (#85 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.57 inches above norm
#33. Coweta County
– Five-year precipitation average: 59.54 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 55.34 inches (#89 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.01 inches above norm
#32. Polk County
– Five-year precipitation average: 59.61 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.23 inches (#93 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.02 inches above norm
#31. Cherokee County
– Five-year precipitation average: 59.73 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.56 inches (#57 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.03 inches below norm
#30. Barrow County
– Five-year precipitation average: 59.76 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.69 inches (#74 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.97 inches above norm
#29. Fulton County
– Five-year precipitation average: 59.95 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.84 inches (#85 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.85 inches above norm
#28. Jackson County
– Five-year precipitation average: 60.07 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.69 inches (#78 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.09 inches above norm
#27. Gwinnett County
– Five-year precipitation average: 60.81 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 55.50 inches (#89 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.17 inches above norm
#26. Heard County
– Five-year precipitation average: 60.94 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 57.42 inches (#88 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.40 inches above norm
#25. Walker County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.10 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.12 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.24 inches above norm
#24. Douglas County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.12 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.32 inches (#83 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.35 inches above norm
#23. Stephens County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.71 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.96 inches (#45 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.87 inches below norm
#22. Floyd County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.81 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 54.96 inches (#85 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.82 inches above norm
#21. Banks County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.89 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.14 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.19 inches above norm
#20. Catoosa County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.98 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.50 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.48 inches below norm
#19. Gordon County
– Five-year precipitation average: 61.99 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 52.03 inches (#59 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.81 inches below norm
#18. Forsyth County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.37 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 58.37 inches (#93 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.75 inches above norm
#17. Pickens County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.70 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 51.34 inches (#29 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -6.28 inches below norm
#16. Haralson County
– Five-year precipitation average: 63.90 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 60.59 inches (#101 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 7.32 inches above norm
#15. Carroll County
– Five-year precipitation average: 64.79 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 61.09 inches (#102 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 7.53 inches above norm
#14. Whitfield County
– Five-year precipitation average: 64.89 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 53.18 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.47 inches below norm
#13. Hall County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.10 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.86 inches (#77 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.16 inches above norm
#12. Dade County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.33 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.04 inches (#77 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.88 inches above norm
#11. Chattooga County
– Five-year precipitation average: 65.76 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.77 inches (#75 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.87 inches above norm
#10. Dawson County
– Five-year precipitation average: 68.17 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 57.90 inches (#56 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.51 inches below norm
#9. Murray County
– Five-year precipitation average: 71.62 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.16 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.10 inches below norm
#8. Gilmer County
– Five-year precipitation average: 72.42 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 56.67 inches (#39 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.87 inches below norm
#7. Habersham County
– Five-year precipitation average: 73.20 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 58.72 inches (#42 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.98 inches below norm
#6. Fannin County
– Five-year precipitation average: 73.22 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 58.09 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.95 inches below norm
#5. Lumpkin County
– Five-year precipitation average: 75.03 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 61.66 inches (#58 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.05 inches below norm
#4. Union County
– Five-year precipitation average: 75.20 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 60.04 inches (#60 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.87 inches below norm
#3. Towns County
– Five-year precipitation average: 75.68 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 60.66 inches (#50 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.27 inches below norm
#2. White County
– Five-year precipitation average: 77.50 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 62.85 inches (#55 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.17 inches below norm
#1. Rabun County
– Five-year precipitation average: 79.51 inches
– Precipitation over the past year: 65.70 inches (#48 rainiest year since 1895)
– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.66 inches below norm