Nurses can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Saturday. Here’s how



The Gist: Dunkin’ is celebrating National Nurses Day by offering healthcare workers a free medium hot or iced coffee on May 6 at participating locations as a “Cup of Thanks” for their ongoing efforts.

The Rules:

Offer valid only on May 6, 2023

Limit to one per guest

Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew

Espresso shots, flavors, dairy alternatives & cold foam may incur an additional charge

Participation may vary

Why It Matters: Nurses play a crucial role in our communities, working around the clock to keep us safe. Dunkin’s gesture is a way to acknowledge and appreciate their dedication and hard work.

What’s Else?: Besides the free coffee, nurses can also enjoy Dunkin’s recently reintroduced Butter Pecan flavor, which is now a permanent addition to their menu. This popular flavor, available in hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew, frozen coffee, or frozen chocolate, features notes of butter-roasted pecan and sweet cream.

For more information on Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow them on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts, or Instagram @Dunkin.