Gas prices in Georgia drop 6 cents per gallon

The Gist: Georgia drivers are seeing slightly lower gas prices, with the state average for regular unleaded gasoline at $3.31 per gallon, which is 6 cents less than a week ago.

What Happened?: The decline in crude oil prices is the primary reason for the drop in gas prices, according to Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. If oil prices continue to wobble around the low to mid $70s per barrel, Georgians are expected to benefit when filling up their tanks.

By The Numbers:

National average for a gallon of regular gasoline: $3.61, down 5 cents since last Monday.

Most expensive Georgia metro markets: Savannah ($3.45), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.39), and Augusta-Aiken ($3.35).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets: Dalton ($3.22), Rome ($3.21), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.20).

Why It Matters: The drop in gas prices is good news for drivers, especially as the summer travel season approaches. Lower prices at the pump can help boost the local economy, as people may be more inclined to travel and spend money.

What’s Next?: If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices are likely to follow suit. To save even more money at the pump, drivers can shop around for gas prices, pay in cash, enroll in fuel savings programs, and follow fuel-saving tips like maintaining their vehicles and driving conservatively. AAA also encourages drivers to move over for disabled vehicles on the roadside for the safety of all road users.