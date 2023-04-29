64-year-old Man Shot in Broad Daylight Argument in Bibb County

The Crime: A 64-year-old man was shot during an argument near Majestic Lane and Kings Park Circle in Bibb County, with authorities seeking the alleged shooter for questioning.

What Happened?: On April 29, just after 4:30 p.m., the Bibb Sheriff’s Office began investigating an aggravated assault incident they say involved a 64-year-old man and 43-year-old Keion Dondrea Freeman.

The altercation occurred near the intersection of Majestic Lane and Kings Park Circle. Freeman allegedly shot the victim once with a small caliber firearm and fled the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Why It Matters: This violent incident highlights the need for community vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to ensure public safety. Identifying and apprehending the suspect is crucial for maintaining a secure environment for local residents.

By The Numbers:

1 aggravated assault incident

1 male victim, aged 64

1 alleged shooter, Keion Dondrea Freeman, aged 43

1 small caliber firearm used in the incident

The Investigation: The Bibb Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case and seeks the public’s assistance in locating Keion Dondrea Freeman for questioning. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Gun Violence Statistics: According to the Giffords Law Center, in 2019, Georgia had the 17th highest rate of gun deaths among the states, with 13.9 gun deaths per 100,000 people. This rate is higher than the national average.

In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Georgia had a total of 1,779 firearm-related deaths. This includes homicides, suicides, and unintentional deaths involving firearms.