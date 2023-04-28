Goodbye Potholes: Johnson Ferry Road in Brookhaven is being repaved

The Gist: Brookhaven residents can look forward to smoother travels on Johnson Ferry Road this summer, as a full-depth reclamation project will completely rebuild the roadway from Sandy Springs to Chamblee.

What Happened?: Instead of patching and potholes repeatedly, Brookhaven officials have contracted C.W. Matthews to repave the entirety of Johnson Ferry Road. The project will involve milling the existing asphalt and pulverizing the underlying material before mixing it with Portland Cement to create a solid substrate foundation.

By The Numbers:

Johnson Ferry Road is 10,790 linear feet, or 2.04 miles long.

In 2021, the road’s average Pavement Condition Index (PCI) rating was 61, with a low of 44.

A properly built road can last 20 years or more, requiring only top surface course replacements.

Why It Matters: As a major arterial thoroughfare connecting Chamblee, Brookhaven, and Sandy Springs, Johnson Ferry Road sees a significant amount of traffic. The reconstruction project aims to provide residents and visitors with a better driving experience and solidify Brookhaven’s reputation for having the best roads in Georgia.

What’s Next?: Paving is set to begin this summer and should be completed before the start of the next school year, weather permitting. Commuters should expect delays due to lane closures during construction. Updates on the project’s progress and traffic impacts will be available on the Public Works webpage at www.BrookhavenGA.gov/PublicWorks.