Stone Mountain Double Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Gwinnett County Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Mountain Drive, leaving one man dead and another injured.

Detectives are seeking information from the public to help uncover the motive and identify the deceased victim. The circumstances surrounding the shooting — and how police came to know about it are unusual.

Late Monday night, April 24, a man arrived at Grady Hospital in Atlanta suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The injured man claimed to have been involved in a shooting at a Mountain Drive residence within the past few days. He also mentioned the possibility of another shooting victim at the house.

Gwinnett County Police officers were dispatched to the scene and discovered a deceased man inside the home. Detectives are now working to collect evidence, canvass the area, and locate any witnesses who may have seen or heard the shooting or events leading up to it.

The police are urging anyone with information about this case to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their website at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case could result in a cash reward for tipsters through Crime Stoppers.

Case Number: 23-0031659