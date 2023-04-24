Weekly Weather Forecast: It could be a rainy week in Georgia

Georgia residents should be prepared for a week of mixed weather, as sunshine, rain, and thunderstorms are set to make their way through The Peach State, according to the National Weather Service.

Today, there might be some light rain before 9 a.m., followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high near 71 degrees. A gentle north wind of around 5 mph will accompany the day’s weather.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a low temperature around 51 degrees. The north wind will continue at a mild 5 mph.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. An east wind will blow at a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night brings a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2 a.m. The skies will be mostly cloudy, and the low temperature will be around 55 degrees. The east wind will continue at a gentle 5 mph.

For Wednesday, there’s a chance of rain with possible thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. The east wind will blow at around 10 mph, and there’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation.

Wednesday night, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 56 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast includes a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Thursday night, there’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms, with more rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. The skies will be mostly cloudy, and the low temperature will be around 61 degrees. The chance of precipitation goes up to 60 percent.

To finish the week, Friday will bring a chance of rain and possible thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees, and there’s a 50 percent chance of precipitation.

As the week progresses, Georgia residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during these varying weather patterns.