Forsyth County teacher charged with sexual exploitation of children

The News: An elementary school teacher in Forsyth County has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

What Happened?: On April 14, The Forsyth County Sheriffs Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about online sexual exploitation involving a teacher.

The suspect, 38-year-old James Andrew “Drew” Cecil of Cumming, was a teacher at Poole’s Mill Elementary School.

Cecil was removed from the classroom while the investigation took place, and on April 21, detectives obtained nine warrants for possession of child pornography and one for sexual exploitation of children.

More Details:

Cecil taught and coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School from 2016-2021

He taught 4th grade at Poole’s Mill Elementary School since 2021

Cecil is no longer employed with Forsyth County Schools as of April 21

Held on $55,200 bond at Forsyth County Jail

What’s Next?: The investigation remains ongoing. Forsyth County Schools will continue to work with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Parents, guardians, or former students with information related to these charges should contact the Sheriff’s Office.