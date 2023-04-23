Dispute at gas pump leads to fatal shooting at Norcross Shell station

NORCROSS — A shooting at a Shell Gas Station in Norcross left one man dead on Sunday.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the gas station located at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Jimmy Carter Boulevard just after 12:40 p.m. Upon arrival, police found the body of a man on the ground behind the gas station, suffering from gunshot wounds.
While details surrounding the incident remain sparse, police say they believe an altercation at the gas pumps took place, leading to a shoot-out and ultimately, the death of the unidentified victim.
Detectives from the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are currently investigating the case and are urging anyone with information to come forward. They are seeking help from the public in piecing together the events that led to the tragic outcome.
