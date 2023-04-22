Thunderstorms predicted this weekend in Georgia

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for portions of North and Central Georgia today, as strong isolated thunderstorms are expected to impact the area. These thunderstorms, predicted for later this morning and afternoon, may bring gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes, posing potential threats to residents and property.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia, warns that the primary hazards from these thunderstorms will be gusty winds and frequent lightning strikes.

Residents should remain alert and prepared for potential impacts from the severe weather. Weather experts advise individuals to closely monitor local weather updates and be prepared to seek shelter if necessary.

In addition to the thunderstorms, low relative humidity and gusty winds are expected to create high fire danger conditions across portions of western and northern Georgia this afternoon.

The combination of these factors increases the risk of wildfires, which can spread quickly and cause significant damage to property and the environment.

Today’s forecast indicates a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies expected through mid-morning. Gradual clearing is anticipated, with a high temperature near 77 degrees. Southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph are expected to shift to the northwest in the afternoon, with gusts possibly reaching as high as 20 mph.

Tonight’s forecast calls for clear skies and a low temperature around 49 degrees, with a northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high temperature near 78 degrees and calm winds becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

As the weather continues to change, Georgia residents are urged to stay informed about the latest updates and heed the advice of local authorities and emergency responders.