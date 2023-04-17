Gas prices inch up for Georgia drivers

The Gist: Georgia drivers are continuing to face higher gas prices, with the state average at $3.39 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

What Happened?: Georgia’s gas price average has risen 2 cents from a week ago, 15 cents from a month ago, but is 31 cents lower than this time last year. The cost to fill a 15-gallon tank is now $50.85, almost $5 less than a year ago.

Why It Matters: AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters notes that oil prices have risen, leading to higher prices at the pump. As long as oil prices remain steady, Georgians can expect incremental price increases.

More Details: The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has gone up 6 cents to $3.66 since last Monday. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit.

By The Numbers:

Atlanta: $3.37

Most expensive metro markets: Savannah ($3.50), Augusta-Aiken ($3.45), Brunswick ($3.44)

Least expensive metro markets: Warner Robins ($3.35), Athens ($3.34), Gainesville ($3.31)

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers: Shop around for gas prices using the Fuel Price Finder, pay in cash instead of credit to avoid extra charges, and enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers: Maintain your vehicle for optimal fuel economy, combine errands to limit driving time, and slow down while driving to conserve fuel.