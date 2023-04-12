New street extension could improve traffic in downtown Woodstock

WOODSTOCK — A new street extension could improve traffic flow and connectivity for residents and drivers in downtown Woodstock.

The Chambers Street Extension will connect Arnold Mill Road to Wheeler Street, providing two-way traffic and easier access to the downtown parking deck.

Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

Part of Phase I of the Woodstock City Center project, the Chambers Street Extension will replace East Main Street from Arnold Mill Road to Wheeler Street. The new grid street connection is expected to eventually extend to Dupree Road, further enhancing traffic efficiency in the area.

Mayor Michael Caldwell highlighted the project’s significance, saying it is a “key part of Woodstock’s comprehensive approach to infrastructure investment.” The extension is expected to contribute to downtown Woodstock’s transformation by promoting the development of new office space, hotels, restaurants, and retail establishments. Additionally, the project will bring 647 new parking spaces to the downtown area.

About Woodstock: Woodstock, situated in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, has a population of approximately 33,000 residents. Educational attainment in the city includes 89% of adults having earned a high school diploma, and 39% holding a bachelor’s degree or higher. The median household income in Woodstock is around $68,000, reflecting the economic landscape of the area.