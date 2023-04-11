23-year-old man injured in motorcycle crash in Cobb County

A motorcycle crash on Roswell Road at Willeo Rill Road in Cobb County left a 23-year-old man injured on Monday evening.

Cobb County Police responded to the scene at 6:10 p.m., where the collision occurred between a motorcycle and a Mazda CX5.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, the motorcyclist was riding a black 2022 KTR 390 westbound on Roswell Road when the crash occurred. A white 2017 Mazda CX5 was heading eastbound on the same road. The driver of the Mazda attempted a U-turn at the intersection with Willeo Rill Road, directly in front of the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle collided with the rear of the Mazda, ejecting the motorcycle driver from the vehicle. The man was transported to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mazda was not injured in the incident.

Cobb County Police continue to investigate the crash. They are asking anyone with information to contact the STEP unit at 770-499-3987.