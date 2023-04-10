Gas prices are rising again in Georgia. Here’s why

The Gist: Georgia drivers face higher gas prices this week, as the state’s average increased to $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

What Happened?: The rise in gas prices follows OPEC’s announcement last week, which led to crude oil prices stabilizing at over $80 a barrel. The cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what Georgians pay at the pump, so relief may not be in sight.

By The Numbers:

Monday’s state average is 15 cents more than a week ago, 13 cents more than a month ago, and 41 cents less than this time last year.

It now costs $50.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, $6.00 less than a year ago.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by 10 cents to $3.60 since last Monday.

Why It Matters: Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher. If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, impacting Georgia drivers.

What’s Next?: Drivers can save money by shopping around for gas prices, paying in cash vs. credit cards, and enrolling in fuel savings programs. Maintaining vehicles, combining errands, and driving conservatively can also help save on fuel costs.