Sports World Saddened By Tiger Woods’ Announcement

There will be no final round of The Masters for Tiger Woods on Sunday afternoon.

The 15-time major champion announced on Sunday morning that he’s withdrawn from the major tournament due to a painful injury.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!” he announced.

Golf fans are saddened by the news.

“Bummer to hear.. on a side note, Barefoot shoes solves the plantar fasciitis!” one fan wrote.

“Understood. See you next year,” one fan added.

“I can’t wait for “plantar fasciitis” to start trending today. Golf fanatics will be frantically throwing it in the Google search engine then immediately act like they’ve always known what it means, some may even suggest they suffer from it too,” one fan added.

“Cue all the dads at Easter dinner talking how they’ve had plantar fasciitis and how it’s no joke,” one fan added.

“We still ride with you Tiger. See you next year,” another fan wrote.

Get well soon, Tiger.