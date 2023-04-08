Police shoot 17-year-old in South Fulton

The News: A police shooting in South Fulton has left a 17-year-old in critical condition.

What Happened?: On the evening of April 7, officers from the South Fulton Police Department responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person at the Burdett Place subdivision on Burdett Road. When they arrived, they encountered Jordan Buckner, a 17-year-old from Riverdale, who officers say appeared to be holding a gun under his shirt.

The officers commanded Buckner to show his hands, but during the encounter, one of the officers shot him once.

Buckner was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition. A handgun was later recovered from the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

What’s Next?: The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called in to conduct an impartial and thorough investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.