Fallen tree blocks both lanes of Knox Bridge Highway in Cherokee County

A large tree fell across both lanes of Knox Bridge Highway near Ficklen Church Way today at about 1:30 p.m., blocking traffic and prompting a warning from the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office for drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Heavy rains and high winds have been battering the region throughout the day, creating hazardous driving conditions and increasing the risk of falling trees and other debris.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to exercise caution and consider alternate routes while the tree removal process is underway.

No injuries have been reported, but local authorities have not yet provided a timeline for when the obstruction will be cleared. Crews are working to remove the fallen tree and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

For those needing to travel in the area, check local traffic reports for updates on the situation and any potential detours.