Here’s what your Easter weather will look like in Georgia

Get ready for a wet and windy start to your Easter weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, showers are expected throughout the day on Saturday, with a high temperature near 51 degrees. Prepare for windy conditions, as an east wind will blow at around 15 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 30 mph. The chance of rain is 100% and rainfall amounts are expected to be between a half and three quarters of an inch.

Saturday night, the chance of showers decreases to 40%, primarily before 1 a.m. The skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 43 degrees. The east wind will continue to blow at around 15 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph.

Sunday brings a pleasant change, as the weather will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. The east wind will still be present, but at a slightly calmer 10 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low temperature around 43 degrees. The east wind will persist at around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday promises to start the week on a bright note, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 65 degrees.