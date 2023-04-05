Georgia AP Pass Rate Jumps to 15th in Nation

The Gist: The Georgia Department of Education has revealed that the state’s Advanced Placement pass rate has climbed to 15th in the nation, a rise from its 17th position two years ago. This data pertains to students in Georgia’s public schools from the class of 2022.

By The Numbers: The pass rate for students in Georgia’s public schools from the class of 2022 is 15th in the nation, up from 17th two years ago, according to the College Board.

The percentage of students earning a 3 or higher on an AP exam was 21.2%, up slightly from 21% in 2021, and just below the national average of 21.6%. 33.9% of Georgia’s class of 2022 took an AP exam during high school, up from 33.4% the previous year.

Georgia high school students took a total of 110,855 AP exams that resulted in scores of 3, 4, or 5, representing an estimated 332,565 college credits and a total potential cost savings for students and families of $91,122,810.

Why It Matters: Georgia students have outperformed their peers in most Southern states when it comes to AP performance. The State School Superintendent Richard Woods congratulated the class of 2022 for their strong performance on the AP exams.

“What an accomplishment for these hardworking students and their teachers and families. As a state, we will continue to pursue excellence and strive to open doors to opportunity for every student who enters our public schools,” Woods said.