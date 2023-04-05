Apparent Murder-Suicide at Georgia Truett’s Chick-fil-A

The News: A shocking incident occurred at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue in Rome on Wednesday morning, as police responded to reports of a shooting.

What Happened?: According to authorities, preliminary information suggests the event was likely a murder-suicide. One person was found outside a vehicle near the drive-thru, while another was found inside the car.

New Information: According to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett, 56-year-old Anthony Wayne Green, of Rome, shot 39-year-old Cassie Lashae Davis, also of Rome and then shot himself. Police say The two had been involved in a domestic relationship. The suspect shot the victim while she was inside her vehicle. The suspect then shot himself.

Police say the two had been involved in a domestic relationship. Both were pronounced dead.

The incident is not related to the restaurant, but did occur on the restaurant’s property.

Roads Closed: Parts of Shorter Avenue have been closed and residents are urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

What’s Next?: Local authorities are working diligently to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More Context

By The Numbers:

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, almost 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. Over the course of a year, this amounts to more than 10 million individuals.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

In the U.S., an average of 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men have experienced severe intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking.

The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

On a typical day, domestic violence hotlines in the United States receive over 20,000 calls.

