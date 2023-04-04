Georgia woman suspected of swindling elderly victim in Peach County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old Priscilla Parker of Fort Valley. Parker is wanted on three counts of identity theft and four counts of theft by taking.

The GBI’s investigation began in December 2022 when the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance with a suspected theft case involving an elderly victim from Crawford County.

Parker is known to frequent the Crawford, Peach, and Houston County areas.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the GBI Perry Office at 478-987-4545. Those wishing to submit anonymous tips can call 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), submit them online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or use the See Something, Send Something mobile app.