Rain and thunderstorms move through Georgia today

Georgia residents can expect widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms to continue moving eastward across the state today, according to the latest update from The National Weather Service.

The inclement weather brings potential risks, and residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

More organized thunderstorms are expected to develop later this morning and early afternoon in west-central Georgia, with the possibility of producing gusty winds.

These storms may pose a greater threat to the affected areas, and residents should be prepared for potential power outages and disruptions to their daily routines.

What you can do: Residents in west-central Georgia can secure any loose outdoor items, such as patio furniture or trash cans, to prevent them from becoming hazards in the strong winds.