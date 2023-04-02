Norcross teen arrested in Roswell hit-and-run that injured elderly pedestrians

The News: A 17-year-old from Norcross is facing multiple charges after being arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Roswell that left two elderly pedestrians critically injured.

What Happened?: On April 1 at about 6:30 a.m., The Roswell Police Department received a 911 call from a passerby who discovered two injured women in their 70s on the 2400 block of Roxburgh Dr.

Police say the investigation revealed that the victims were walking on the roadway when they were struck by a passing vehicle that fled the scene without stopping to help or call for assistance.

Crucial Clues: Thanks to crash evidence and license plate readers, investigators quickly identified the suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Honda Civic, and its driver, a 17-year-old from Norcross.

Later that day, both the suspect and the vehicle were located in Gwinnett County, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Charges and Arrest: The suspect was booked into Fulton County Jail on two counts of hit-and-run, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, driver failure to exercise due care, and driving while unlicensed.

Ongoing Investigation: The investigation remains active, and authorities are seeking additional information. Anyone with relevant details should contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.