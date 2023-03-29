Savannah ranked as one of the top places in the country to have an outdoor wedding

The Gist: Savannah recently ranked as the fourth-best city in the United States for outdoor weddings, according to a Lawn Love study comparing the 200 largest cities.

Charleston, South Carolina, tops the list, with Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, rounding out the top three.

The Survey: Lawn Love analyzed 36 metrics across eight categories to determine the best cities for al fresco nuptials. These categories included quality of outdoor wedding venues, access to wedding planners, and weather conditions.

Why It Matters: The ranking showcases Savannah’s charm and appeal, with the city offering great access to outdoor wedding venues. This recognition can boost local businesses involved in the wedding industry, as more couples may consider Savannah for their special day.

Couples planning their outdoor weddings can now take Savannah’s high ranking into consideration.

Additional Information: Fort Lauderdale boasts the best access to professional services, such as wedding planners, while Southeastern cities like Macon, Georgia, Clarksville, and Knoxville, Tennessee, offer plenty of yard space for backyard wedding celebrations.

About Savannah: Located on the southeastern coast of Georgia, Savannah is home to a diverse population of approximately 150,000 residents. In terms of education, 88% of the city’s residents have a high school diploma and 30% have a college degree. The median household income in this historic city stands at $45,000.