Decatur County Marks 200th Birthday with Bicentennial Week of Events

Decatur County is preparing to celebrate its 200th birthday with a weeklong series of events from April 17-23, 2023. The Bicentennial Week promises a variety of activities for residents and visitors alike, commemorating the county’s rich history and achievements since its founding in 1823.

The festivities kick off April 17 with the BMS Annual Wax Museum, held at the Court House and the Decatur County Historical Museum from 5:30-7 p.m. The event offers an interactive experience that showcases the county’s past through lifelike wax figures.

On April 18, the official opening ceremonies take place at Willis Park, featuring entertainment and activities for all ages from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Bicentennial Week continues April 19 with a Brown Bag event at Willis Park. This lunchtime showcase features performances by the BHS and BMS choral groups and the BHS Symphonic Band from 11:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

A highlight of the week is the Bicentennial Parade on April 20, showcasing “Decatur County Through the Decades.” The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m., featuring floats and participants representing key moments and figures from the county’s 200-year history.

The celebrations continue April 21 with a Downtown Street Dance, headlined by the Swingin’ Medallions starting at 7 p.m. On April 22, a historical production is performed at the Kirbo Center, featuring Decatur County citizens presenting stories and moments from the county’s 200-year history. The performance starts at 7 p.m.

Finally, on April 23, there is an encore matinee performance of the historical production at the Kirbo Center at 2 p.m., offering an additional opportunity for attendees to experience the county’s storied past.