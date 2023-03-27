Glynn County community unites for justice for hospitalized teen Trenton Lehrkamp

The Glynn County community has been shaken by the harrowing events involving 19-year-old Trenton Lehrkamp, who was left at the Southeast Georgia Health Center by three juveniles on Tuesday, March 21, after he was tortured and forced to consume large amounts of alcohol and controlled substances by a group of minors he thought were his friends.

As the Glynn County Police Department investigates the off-campus incident that involved both students and former students of the Glynn County School System, residents have come together to support Trent and his family during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe account set up to help cover Trent’s medical expenses has already raised over $36,000, reflecting the empathy and generosity of the community.

Anyone wishing to contribute can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cegxr-justice-for-trent.

Police were alerted by the health center that Trent had been brought in with a high level of intoxication, stemming from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol.

Officers arrived at the hospital at about 10:40 p.m., only to learn that the three juveniles who had dropped off Trent asked hospital staff if they could leave before the police arrived and subsequently departed.

Despite the unsettling circumstances, the community is determined to stand by Trent as he recovers.

He was found with spray paint on his body, although there were no visible signs of physical injury. The incident has not only affected Trent and his family but has also sent shockwaves throughout the community.

According to the Glynn County Police, this is not the first time Trent has been treated in this manner. Police say videos and photos that have gone viral over social media over the past week are of a prior incident with Trent and not the one that occurred last week.

In response to the growing concern, Glynn County Schools issued a statement, reaffirming their commitment to the safety and wellbeing of their students. They reminded the community of a Georgia law, which allows for disciplinary action against students for off-campus conduct that could result in criminal charges and disrupt the educational process.

Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson urged anyone with more information about the ordeal to come forward and contact the GCPD through the Silent Witness program at 912-264-1333 or 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

As Trent and his family cooperate with the ongoing investigation, the Glynn County community is demonstrating its unwavering support and unity in the face of adversity.

The outpouring of compassion and generosity toward Trent serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of a community coming together to support one of its own.