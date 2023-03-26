UGA Announces Kickoff Time for Spring Game

The University of Georgia has announced its kickoff time for its upcoming Spring Scrimmage, known as “G-Day”

The Georgia Bulldogs announced a few weeks ago that the team would hold its annual Spring Scrimmage, more commonly referred to by fans as “G-Day” on Saturday, April 15th. With the date inching closer and closer, the team’s Twitter has released an official “kickoff” time for the scrimmage as well.

The scrimmage will serve as the fan’s first look at what the Bulldog’s 2023 roster will have to offer and will likely serve as a major catalyst for coaches as to how the depth chart will look going forward. It will also be an opportunity for fans to get a look at new freshmen Bulldogs as well as receivers Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett who joined the team via the transfer portal this offseason.

Last year’s scrimmage saw the “Black team” led by veteran quarterback Stetson Bennett kick a last-second field goal to give the team a 26-23 victory over the “Red Team” which was led by now senior quarterback Carson Beck. Rosters for each team have not yet been released.

How to Watch Georgia’s Spring Game

