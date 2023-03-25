Emergency crews search for 4-year-old boy missing in Yellow River

A search is under way for a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing in Yellow River.

Emergency crews from Gwinnett County Fire Department, Gwinnett Police Department, and DeKalb Fire Units are currently on the scene at Yellow River Park, located at 3050 Juhan Road in Stone Mountain.

We will have more details as this story develops.

Context: The Yellow River is a 76-mile-long waterway located in Gwinnett County. It flows through the county and provides a habitat for diverse flora and fauna, as well as offering recreational opportunities such as hiking, fishing, and kayaking for visitors and residents alike.