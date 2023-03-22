What We Learned From Week 1 of Georgia’s Spring Practice

Though week one Georgia’s spring practice was an acclimation period, there was still plenty to learn about the 2023 team.

The 2023 Georgia Football team officially took to the practice field for the first time this week as the Bulldogs opened spring practice on Tuesday. With the NCAA-mandated acclimation period in effect over the course of the first week of practice, the Bulldogs were only permitted to practice with helmets the first two days, with the shoulder pads coming on Saturday for the Bulldogs. Despite the acclimation period, a number of insights were gleaned from the first week of spring drills.

Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Tuesday to preview the start of spring practice and shed light on Georgia’s injury situation entering the spring in his opening statement. According to Smart, “We have several guys that are out for spring. Dan Jackson is still out. Marvin Jones had shoulder surgery. Josh Miller came in with shoulder surgery. Andrew Paul is still out with an ACL, and Jalon Walker is out with shoulder surgery.”

As the only contender to replace Chris Smith at safety with starting experience at the position, Jackson is likely the favorite to win the position battle at safety opposite Sophomore Malaki Starks. His lingering foot injury, however, opens the door for other players looking to make a move at safety including Junior David Daniel-Sisavanh, Senior Tykee Smith, Sophomore Jacori Thomas, and early enrollee Joenel Aguero. With Chaz Chambliss the only option at JACK with any meaningful playing experience, the injuries to Jones Jr. and Walker – both former top 50 prospects from Georgia’s 2022 signing class – leave both players unable to take advantage of a situation at JACK ripe with opportunity this spring.

Marvin Jones Jr. entering Sanford Stadium

While Georgia enters the spring looking for answers at a number of positions throughout the roster, no position battle will receive more attention than the battle to replace former Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett at quarterback.

In his opening spring press conference Smart revealed that both Redshirt Junior Carson Beck and Redshirt Sophomore Brock Vandagriff will receive reps with the first team offense this spring. Smart further detailed the offseason work that both Beck and Vandagriff have done to prepare for the quarterback competition: “Brock has added about 14 or 15 pounds of muscle. He wanted to get back to 215 out of his 203, 204 playing range. And Carson (Beck) has lost a little weight from 220, so they’re right at the same size.” While Beck and Vandagriff will dominate the reps with the first-team offense, Smart also cautioned to not discount Redshirt Freshman Gunner Stockton in the quarterback competition: “I wouldn’t count Gunner Stockton out of this thing because this kid is talented, smart. I got to see him on the scout team the entire year and really saw him grow.”

Carson Beck in the National Championship game

Carson Beck throwing a pass in the National Championship game

Smart also made it clear that Georgia’s offseason transition from Todd Monken to Mike Bobo will not materially change the quarterback competition or Georgia’s offense at large. According to Smart, “The decision was the continuity we have on offense. We want to keep that going.” Smart further elucidated how Bobo’s promotion helps maintain continuity for the quarterbacks and the rest of the offense: “There won’t be much change in verbiage. If anything, there will be some additions, maybe some slight wrinkles, but we feel like the verbiage for the kids works great. He is comfortable with the verbiage. He was in it last year with Coach Monken.”

Elsewhere on offense, Georgia entered spring practice looking to replace both starting tackles from Georgia’s 2022 National Championship team. Having earned a spot in Georgia’s tackle rotation last season, Junior Amarius Mims returns as the most experienced option at the position and will likely claim one of the starting tackle positions. Earnest Greene impressed coaches last fall prior to suffering a back injury that required in-season surgery. Smart revealed that Greene “is in a good spot” and further explained that “his conditioning level may not be exactly where we need it to be, but he has been working out with the team. He has been doing offseason workouts with the team. He has been able to do all the stuff we require him to do, so he will go out there and compete.” Smart also identified Redshirt Juniors Austin Blaske and Chad Lindberg as well as five-star early enrollee Monroe Freeling as contenders at tackle.

In December, Georgia addressed its need for impact players at wide receiver by adding Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from Mississippi State and Missouri respectively. However, soon upon arriving to campus, Thomas was involved in a domestic dispute that led to a felony false imprisonment charge that left his status with the team unclear. However, the felony charge against Thomas was dropped earlier this month which, according to Smart, will allow Thomas “to be able to practice with us right now.”

More will be learned as Georgia enters its fully-padded practices in the weeks to come, but there was still plenty to learn about the 2023 Georgia Football team from week one of spring practice.