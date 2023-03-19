Here’s what caused all the heavy smoke in Cobb and Cherokee Counties Sunday

A fire erupted in East Cobb on Jameson Road, prompting a massive response from the Cobb County Fire Department. Multiple calls reporting heavy smoke and fire came in at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

A total of 15 units were dispatched to the scene, successfully bringing the blaze under control. Despite their swift response, the home and an adjacent garage were completely destroyed.

According to the Cobb County Fire Dept., the homeowner was contacted and confirmed that no one was present at the residence during the fire, averting any injuries.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread to nearby woods, preventing further damage to other homes in the area.