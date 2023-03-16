Tow to Go helps keep drunk drivers off the road on St. Patrick’s Day

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, AAA is activating their Tow to Go program, hoping to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. The program is available from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16th to 6 a.m. Monday, March 20th and offers free and confidential rides to AAA members and non-members who are too impaired to drive. Tow to Go has been in service for 25 years, removing over 25,000 impaired drivers from the road during that time.

When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. It is important to note that Tow to Go is not a substitute for emergency services and that in the case of an emergency, individuals should call 911. Tow to Go is designed to be a last resort for those who did not plan ahead, and AAA urges drivers to always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

St. Patrick’s Day is known for being one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways. In 2020, over 11,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Tow to Go hopes to reduce this number by offering a safe ride home for impaired drivers.

“AAA’s Tow to Go program has helped improve road safety for a quarter century,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “We’re proud to be that last line of defense in keeping people from driving impaired. Yet we remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Then you will not be in the position of having to decide whether you’re sober enough to drive.”

Tow to Go is available in select areas of FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), and IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend). To use the service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. However, Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions. In addition, Tow to Go may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.