Georgia ranked one of the worst places to raise a family

With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, as well as expert commentary.

To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.

Unfortunately, the Peach State didn’t fare too well in the rankings. Georgia came in at number 42 and was ranked as the 9th worst state to raise a family in overall.

The worst state to raise a family in was Mississippi and the best state was Massachusetts. Georgia came in just ahead of Oklahoma and behind Arizona.

Here’s a breakdown of Georgia’s scores on each of the metrics used in the survey.

Raising a Family in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

36 th – Infant-Mortality Rate

– Infant-Mortality Rate 18 th – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 29 th – Violent Crimes per Capita

– Violent Crimes per Capita 40 th – % of Families in Poverty

– % of Families in Poverty 29 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 35 th – Separation & Divorce Rate

– Separation & Divorce Rate 43rd – Percentage of Residents Aged 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-raise-a-family/31065