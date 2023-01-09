Forsyth County man accused of stabbing his parents

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and charged him with murder and aggravated assault after officers say he stabbed his parents, killing his father.

On January 8, deputies responded to a home on Cambria Court in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man and woman who had been stabbed.

The man, 65-year-old John Boswell, was dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, 36-year-old Catlin Boswell, had fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Through investigative work, detectives were able determine what vehicle he was driving and that he was traveling near Whitfield County. With the help of Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, Catlin Boswell was taken into custody without incident.

“Violent crimes like this are still shocking in Forsyth, the fact that a son could take the life of his own father and try to do the same of his mother is beyond comprehension. The ability to take this offender into custody in less than two hours was a direct result of incredible work by our Uniform Patrol Division and the talented work of our Major Crimes and Crime Scene units,“ said Sheriff Ron Freeman, “Deputies identified the suspect and a belief he may be traveling towards Whitfield County, GA. My sincere thanks to the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for helping us take this dangerous offender off the streets. Our victim support services are engaging the family to assist wherever we can.”

Catlin Boswell is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. He is held on no bond in the Forsyth County Jail.

The investigation remains on-going.