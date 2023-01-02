Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores

Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.
All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department.
1920 Tavern
948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Alessio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
640 WEST CROSSVILLE ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bayou’ Q Restaurant
982 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Bishoku
5920 ROSWELL RD STE B111 SANDY SPRINGS, GA 30328
View inspections:
December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Canton St. Social
14 ELIZABETH WAY ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 29, 2022 Score: 97, Grade: A
Carlisle’s Pizza Tavern
1132 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 28, 2022 Score: 95, Grade: A
Casa Robles
45 OAK ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 29, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Ceviche
963 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 20, 2022 Score: 95, Grade: A
Cherried Mary’s Ice Cream Parlor
1075 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 28, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
El Torero #8
625 CROSSVILLE RD ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 28, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A
Fickle Pickle
1085 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 20, 2022 Score: 97, Grade: A
Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta- Main Bar
5775 WINDWARD PKWY ALPHARETTA, GA 30005
View inspections:
December 27, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta- Main Kitchen
5775 WINDWARD BLVD ALPHARETTA, GA 30005
View inspections:
December 27, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hudson Grille Sandy Springs
6317 ROSWELL RD ATLANTA, GA 30328
View inspections:
December 21, 2022 Score: 99, Grade: A
Ipp’s on Canton Inc dba Ipp’s Pastaria + Bar
980 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
J Buffalo Wings
6595 ROSWELL RD STE H SANDY SPRINGS, GA 30328
View inspections:
December 29, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Koffee and Kocktails
1182 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 20, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A
Loyal Tavern
950 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 21, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A
North End Kitchen & Bar
1170 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 29, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Outback Steakhouse
655 CROSSVILLE ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 28, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A
PHO ROSWELL RESTAURANT
640 W CROSSVILLE RD STE 600 ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Revolving Sushi Factory
865 NORTH MAIN ST STE 108 ALPHARETTA, GA 30009
View inspections:
December 21, 2022 Score: 95, Grade: A
Roux On Canton
946 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Salt Factory LLC
952 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 21, 2022 Score: 95, Grade: A
Stoney River Legendary Steaks
5800 STATE BRIDGE RD DULUTH, GA 30097
View inspections:
December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Sugo Restaurant & Tapas
10305 MEDLOCK BRIDGE DULUTH, GA 30097
View inspections:
December 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Taffer’s Tavern
33 SOUTH MAIN ST STE 100 ALPHARETTA, GA 30009
View inspections:
December 28, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
The Nest Cafe
58 CANTON ST STE 101 ALPHARETTA, GA 30009
View inspections:
December 28, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Tropical Smoothie Roswell
625 W CROSSVILLE RD STE 104 ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Viva Chicken
11760 HAYNES BRIDGE RD ALPHARETTA, GA 30009
View inspections:
December 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Zaxby’s
5970 STATE BRIDGE DULUTH, GA 30097
View inspections:
December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Zest
957 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075
View inspections:
December 28, 2022 Score: 97, Grade: A