Recent North Fulton restaurant health inspection scores

Below are recent restaurant health inspection scores for restaurants in North Fulton County. These reports cover the period from Dec. 20, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

All inspections were conducted and reported by the Fulton County Environmental Health Department.

1920 Tavern

948 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Alessio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

640 WEST CROSSVILLE ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Bayou’ Q Restaurant

982 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Bishoku

5920 ROSWELL RD STE B111 SANDY SPRINGS, GA 30328

View inspections:

December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Canton St. Social

14 ELIZABETH WAY ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 29, 2022 Score: 97, Grade: A

Carlisle’s Pizza Tavern

1132 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 28, 2022 Score: 95, Grade: A

Casa Robles

45 OAK ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 29, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Ceviche

963 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 20, 2022 Score: 95, Grade: A

Cherried Mary’s Ice Cream Parlor

1075 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 28, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

El Torero #8

625 CROSSVILLE RD ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 28, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A

Fickle Pickle

1085 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 20, 2022 Score: 97, Grade: A

Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta- Main Bar

5775 WINDWARD PKWY ALPHARETTA, GA 30005

View inspections:

December 27, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hilton Alpharetta Atlanta- Main Kitchen

5775 WINDWARD BLVD ALPHARETTA, GA 30005

View inspections:

December 27, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hudson Grille Sandy Springs

6317 ROSWELL RD ATLANTA, GA 30328

View inspections:

December 21, 2022 Score: 99, Grade: A

Ipp’s on Canton Inc dba Ipp’s Pastaria + Bar

980 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

J Buffalo Wings

6595 ROSWELL RD STE H SANDY SPRINGS, GA 30328

View inspections:

December 29, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Koffee and Kocktails

1182 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 20, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A

Loyal Tavern

950 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 21, 2022 Score: 91, Grade: A

North End Kitchen & Bar

1170 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 29, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Outback Steakhouse

655 CROSSVILLE ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 28, 2022 Score: 96, Grade: A

PHO ROSWELL RESTAURANT

640 W CROSSVILLE RD STE 600 ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Revolving Sushi Factory

865 NORTH MAIN ST STE 108 ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

View inspections:

December 21, 2022 Score: 95, Grade: A

Roux On Canton

946 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Salt Factory LLC

952 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 21, 2022 Score: 95, Grade: A

Stoney River Legendary Steaks

5800 STATE BRIDGE RD DULUTH, GA 30097

View inspections:

December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Sugo Restaurant & Tapas

10305 MEDLOCK BRIDGE DULUTH, GA 30097

View inspections:

December 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Taffer’s Tavern

33 SOUTH MAIN ST STE 100 ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

View inspections:

December 28, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

The Nest Cafe

58 CANTON ST STE 101 ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

View inspections:

December 28, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Tropical Smoothie Roswell

625 W CROSSVILLE RD STE 104 ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 20, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Viva Chicken

11760 HAYNES BRIDGE RD ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

View inspections:

December 22, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Zaxby’s

5970 STATE BRIDGE DULUTH, GA 30097

View inspections:

December 21, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A

Zest

957 CANTON ST ROSWELL, GA 30075

View inspections:

December 28, 2022 Score: 97, Grade: A