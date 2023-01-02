In The Know: Here’s how you can weigh in on hunting regulations in Georgia

Hunters and other interested citizens, your input on the development of hunting regulation proposals for the 2023 through 2025 hunting seasons is requested by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) at any of the upcoming in-person or virtual scheduled meetings.

The meeting times and dates are below.

Virtual and In-Person Scheduled Meetings (all meetings take place at 7pm):

January 12 : Virtual Facebook Live meeting. NOTE that the date for this meeting is incorrect in the printed hunting regulations guidebook. The meeting is Jan. 12 (not Jan. 16). Visit facebook.com/WildlifeResourcesDivisionGADNR to view meeting. You will need a Facebook account to view.

: Virtual Facebook Live meeting. NOTE that the date for this meeting is incorrect in the printed hunting regulations guidebook. The meeting is Jan. 12 (not Jan. 16). Visit facebook.com/WildlifeResourcesDivisionGADNR to view meeting. You will need a Facebook account to view. January 17 : Two in-person meetings: Georgia Technical College (900 S. Ga. Tech Pkwy, Americus); Central Georgia Technical College (54 GA-22, Milledgeville)

: Two in-person meetings: Georgia Technical College (900 S. Ga. Tech Pkwy, Americus); Central Georgia Technical College (54 GA-22, Milledgeville) January 18 : Two in-person meetings: Lumpkin Co. Library (56 Mechanicsville Rd. Dahlonega); Liberty Co. Performing Arts Center (2140 E. Oglethorpe Hwy. Hinesville)

: Two in-person meetings: Lumpkin Co. Library (56 Mechanicsville Rd. Dahlonega); Liberty Co. Performing Arts Center (2140 E. Oglethorpe Hwy. Hinesville) January 19: Two in-person meetings: Burnt Hickory Park (8650 Cartersville Hwy., Dallas); Town’s Bluff Park (45 Riverwood Trail, Hazlehurst)

How To Provide Input (Select the Option That Works Best for You):

In Person: Provide comment at one of the six in-person public meetings.

Provide comment at one of the six in-person public meetings. Email : Provide comment by e-mail (gm.comments@dnr.ga.gov).

: Provide comment by e-mail (gm.comments@dnr.ga.gov). Mail-in: Mail comments to Dr. Tina Johannsen/GA DNR Wildlife Resources Division/2067 US Hwy. 278, SE/Social Circle, GA 30025.

Comments Deadlines:

All comments/statements must be received by close of business (4:30 pm EST) on January 27, 2023.

