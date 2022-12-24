When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves.

Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and northeast Georgia. Wind chills will be as low as 10 degrees below zero.

A separate Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for the rest of north Georgia and northern portions of central Georgia, where wind chills will be in the single digits.

What is Wind Chill?: Wind Chill describes what the air feels like to human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing on the skin. The higher the wind and the colder the temperature, the higher the wind chill.

Abnormally cold conditions will continue through Monday.

The National Weather Service is reminding residents to check on the elderly, anyone especially sensitive to the extreme cold, and those without adequate heating.

Protect pipes and sensitive plants, and provide pets and livestock a warm, dry place to shelter.

Temperatures will warm up slightly Christmas Day, with a high of 34 degrees and lows in the teens. Monday, the high will get all the way up to the 40s with lows in the 20s.

The chance of precipitation on Sunday is 1%, so if you were dreaming of a white Christmas, you won’t find any snow, but you’ll still have the arctic cold air.