Bibb County deputy arrested on charges of sexual assault and conspiracy

On Tuesday evening, Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Arsenio Jamal King was arrested for the charges of violation of oath by public officer, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act-felony, and sexual assault by law enforcement agency employee or agent who engages in sexual contact with individual in custody of law.

Deputy King was assigned to the Corrections Division when these incidents occurred. He was recently transferred to the Patrol Division on Dec. 12.

King has been employed with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office since 2015.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy King was having inappropriate conversations with a female inmate and allowed her to sell illegal drugs for sexual contact, while she was in custody at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

These incidents were reported to have taken place between January of 2022 through April of 2022.

The woman has since been released.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators had warrants issued for King’s arrest. King is currently being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond.

King is currently on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

