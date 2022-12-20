Police release name of victim and suspect in road rage killing at Will Henry’s Tavern

The victim in last night’s deadly shooting outside Will Henry’s Tavern in Stone Mountain has been identified as 39-year-old Jerome Johnson, of Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett Police Homicide detectives have charged 27-year-old Jonnathan Bladimir Hernandez, of Lilburn, with aggravated assault and felony murder for the homicide of Jerome Johnson.

Homicide detectives were able to determine that a road rage incident is what led to the shooting, which resulted in Johnson’s death.

Shortly after the homicide, a suspicious person call came in not far from the scene matching the description witnesses had provided of the suspect.

Responding officers, along with K9 and the Aviation Unit apprehended Hernandez without incident.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.