Weather Update: Georgia will see frigid temperatures Sunday and Monday

If you like colder weather at Christmas you will be getting your wish early this week and then again at the end of the week when Georgia gets hit with an arctic blast.

Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the 40s and 50s. According to the National Weather Service, that is 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

High temperatures tomorrow will be around 44 degrees in North Georgia and will be a chilly 41 degrees in the North Georgia mountains.

Further South, temperatures will top out at 55 degrees.

Monday will be warmer with high temperatures in North Georgia solidly in the 50s and temperatures in South Georgia topping out at 61 degrees.