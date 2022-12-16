Funeral arrangements announced for Gwinnett County Corrections Officer Scott Riner

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Gwinnett County Corrections Officer Scott Riner who was gunned down outside the Gwinnett County corrections facility earlier this week.

Officer Riner’s family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 19 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at North Metro Baptist Church at 1026 Old Peachtree Road Northeast in Lawrenceville.

Burial will follow at West View Cemetery on Main Avenue in Monticello.

Officer Riner is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elana Chessor Riner, who serves in the Gwinnett Department of Fire and Emergency Services, his son son, Taylor Sparacino, daughter, Madison (Joshua) Parker, grandson, Easton Parker, sister, Cindy Riner McKnight, brother, Eric Riner, father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Katie Chessor, niece, Natalie Riner, three nephews, Brad McKnight, Todd McKnight, and Andrew Riner, and a host of extended relatives, coworkers, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Officer Riner’s memory to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed here. Please keep his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers.