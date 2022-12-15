16-year-old boy killed in Macon shooting

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 3800 block of Log Cabin Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Log Cabin Drive in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The name of the victim will be released by the sheriff’s office once the next of kin has been notified.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. Further details will be released once it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.