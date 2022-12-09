Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud

A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.

When the husband of the original owner of the ballot got his but his wife did not, she called the Walker County Elections Office to inquire about it.

Walker County elections officials and the genuine voter were able to detect a fraudulent signature on the ballot, which had been cast, but not yet counted. The voter was then able to obtain a genuine ballot and cast her vote.

“We take election security seriously, and anyone who breaks state law by interfering with the integrity of our elections in any way is going to face serious legal consequences,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “District Attorney Arnt deserves credit for following up on our referral with a successful prosecution.”

Chase was convicted of forgery in the first degree, illegal acts regarding election documents, unlawful acts regarding elector’s vote, and repeat voting in same election.

According to DA Arnt, Chase was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 15 years to be served without the possibility of parole.

“The integrity of elections that are free of fraud and secure is one of the things America is founded on,” said Raffensperger. “We protect them vigorously, and prosecute people who undermine them just as vigorously.”