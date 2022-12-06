Multiple teens shot at West Club Apartments in Macon

MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot.

Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds near building 10.

The two 18-year-olds and the 14-year-old were taken to the Atrium Health.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley. One of the 18-year-olds was pronounced dead by Atrium staff at the hospital.

The second 18-year-old male and the 14-year-old male are both list in critical condition currently. No one else was injured during the incident. The next of kin has not been notified at this time.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to determine what lead up to the shooting incident.

The above information is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.