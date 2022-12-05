84-year-old Macon man dies in Sunday morning crash

The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon.

What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.

Sheriff’s officials say Casey’s vehicle was then struck by a Ford Escape going south on Riverside Drive, driven by a 64-year-old Macon woman.

Both drivers were taken to Atrium Health. Casey was pronounced dead by Atrium staff at 3:57 p.m. The woman is listed in stable condition.

The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.