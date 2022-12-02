Want to give an experience gift this Christmas? Check out Zoo Atlanta

The season’s most appreciated gifts last far longer than a single holiday season. Gifts from Zoo Atlanta may be just what you’re looking for to create memories, open a world of educational experiences, support species, and make a personal impact on the preservation of wildlife and wild places for future generations.

Zoo Atlanta’s Holiday Gift Guide is a one-stop shop for every animal lover on the list.

Zoo Atlanta Gift Memberships : Gift recipients enjoy a full year of unlimited free daytime admission; discounted admission for accompanying guests; free or discounted admission to signature events; discounts on All Rides Wristbands, concessions, and gift shop purchases; discounts on family education programs, Wild Encounters, and Safari Camp; discounts on Animal Sponsorships; and reciprocal discounts at participating AZA zoos and aquariums nationwide.

Gift Memberships come in the form of a convenient e-Gift Card delivered via email at the time of purchase. Add an eco-friendly meerkat, rhino, or flamingo plush for just $20 more. Order Gift Memberships online at zooatlanta.org; order by December 15 for holiday delivery. To have a gift plush mailed to a recipient, call Member Services at 404.624.5662.

Wild Encounter Gift Certificates : Wild Encounters programs offer unforgettable behind-the-scenes experiences with African elephants, giant pandas, Aldabra tortoises, and lemurs (lemur opportunity runs seasonally, returning in spring 2023). Gift certificates for Wild Encounters and other Zoo Atlanta education programs may be purchased in $25 increments up to $100.

Online merchandise : Shop Zoo Atlanta’s online gift portal, in partnership with MuzeMerch, for gifts to feel warm and fuzzy about purchasing.

Animal Wish List: Holiday shoppers who prefer to gift the non-humans have a rewarding opportunity in the Zoo’s Animal Wish List. Purchase an item hand-selected by Zoo Atlanta animal care professionals for a wide variety of species and needs, from fun enrichment items to helpful veterinary technologies. Wish List items are delivered directly to the Zoo.

Sponsor an Animal: Give a loved one the gift of a one-year sponsorship of a favorite species at Zoo Atlanta. Animal Sponsorships are available for African elephants, African lions, giant pandas, Sumatran tigers, Sumatran orangutans, Bornean orangutans, and western lowland gorillas.

Holiday e-Cards: Celebrate animal fans with a personalized e-Card for a minimum donation of just $5. e-Cards feature exclusive animal images from Zoo Atlanta.

Year-end Giving: Gifts of all sizes directly benefit the superior care of the more than 1,000 animals at Zoo Atlanta and the Zoo’s ability to continue vital conservation efforts and partnerships. All contributions to Zoo Atlanta are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

For a holiday experience to remember with friends or loved ones, don’t miss IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival presented by Georgia Power, open nightly through January 15. The after-dark experience features more than 100 hand-crafted lanterns celebrating the splendors of the natural world, highlighting the wonders of our planet’s biodiversity in stunning vistas of light.