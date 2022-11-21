Canine Assistants will share stories of service dogs on Giving Tuesday

This GivingTuesday, North Fulton-based Canine Assistants will inspire generosity by sharing the incredible stories of life-saving service dogs and life-changing children’s hospital dogs.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 29, 2022, and throughout the year.

Canine Assistants breeds and raises golden retrievers, labradors and doodles to work as life-saving service dogs. Valued at $31,000 each, Canine Assistants never charges recipients for their dogs, with a deep respect and understanding of the challenges (financial and otherwise) these individuals are already facing in their lives. Everything that Canine Assistants is able to accomplish is made possible only by the generosity of others, from feeding 80+ dogs every day, to equipping our volunteers, to celebrating the graduation of dogs and their humans.

This GivingTuesday, the team at Canine Assistants has their sights set on raising $25,000. “With so many people relying on us, a successful GivingTuesday is all important this year” said Jennifer Arnold, the founder and executive director of Canine Assistants.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year.” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Those who are interested in joining Canine Assistants’ GivingTuesday initiative can follow along on Facebook or Instagram. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org).

More About Canine Assistants

Canine Assistants is a local 501(c)3 non-profit that has been providing service dogs to individuals with disabilities for more than 30 years. In that time Canine Assistants has placed over 2500 service dogs to people in all 50 states and 5 countries. Service dogs from Canine Assistants can assist with seizure response, blood sugar/diabetic alert, mobility, and much more. Starting in 2009, Canine Assistants was one of the first providers of full-time working dogs in children’s hospitals. Today, Canine Assistants is the premiere provider of hospital dogs around the country, having placed over 130 “dog-tors” for sick children across the US (including more than 15 dogs to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, 3 dogs to St. Jude, 3 dogs to Mount Sinai, 2 dogs to Cleveland Clinic, and much more).

More About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.