Georgia man killed in shootout with police

DALLAS — A Paulding County man is dead after a traffic stop turned into a shootout with police Sunday morning.

Deputies performed a traffic stop at the intersection of Bobo Road and Macland Road at about 9:54 a.m.

When deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, deputies say he brandished a pistol and gunfire erupted shortly thereafter. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, then fled the scene striking the deputies’ vehicle and a pursuit began.

Paulding Deputies chased the vehicle through the City of Dallas where the pursuit eventually ended.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, once the suspect vehicle crashed on West Memorial Drive adjacent to Bolton Furniture which is beside the railroad trestle, gunfire erupted again.

Deputies were able to remove the suspect from the vehicle and aid was rendered while he was being taken into custody. The suspect was later taken to a local hosptial where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Due to the fact that the suspect’s family has not been notified, his identity will not be released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted and responded to the scene and is currently conducting the investigation into the DIS. If you have any information about this case or saw this incident occur at either location, please call the Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.