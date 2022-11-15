Lumpkin City Council member accused of impersonating a police officer

Lumpkin City Council Member Nikita Seay was arrested and charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer, false imprisonment, three counts of stalking, and violation of oath by a public officer.

The GBI was asked by the Lumpkin Police Department to investigate an incident that occurred in Lumpkin on Sept. 30 involving Seay.

During the investigation, the GBI determined that Seay impersonated a police officer and conducted an unlawful traffic stop involving three victims.

He was arrested Oct. 28 and taken to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

This case will be prosecuted by the Southwestern Judicial Circuit in Americus, Georgia. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.